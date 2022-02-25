Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Breville Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Breville Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

