Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Breville Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Breville Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.