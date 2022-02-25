BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 94,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,771.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

