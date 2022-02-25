Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.12 billion-$32.12 billion.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

