Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will post $30.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $26.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $130.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $131.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $149.56 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $473.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.