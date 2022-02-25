Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 652,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,542. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

