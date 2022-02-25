Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.
NYSE MNRL opened at $21.88 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
