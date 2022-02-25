Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

NYSE MNRL opened at $21.88 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 140,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 76,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

