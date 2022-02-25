Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

