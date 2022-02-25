Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post $37.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the highest is $76.33 million. Agenus posted sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $313.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.45 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGEN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 238,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,495. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

