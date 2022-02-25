Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AtriCure by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $89.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

