Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avid Technology.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. 287,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

