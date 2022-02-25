Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $13,698,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $12,815,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

