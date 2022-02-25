Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.07.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.