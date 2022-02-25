Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

