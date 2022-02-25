Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,636. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 122.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.