Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,636. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 122.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

