Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

FAST stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 3,159,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

