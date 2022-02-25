Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.61. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Several brokerages have commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Stantec by 114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 314,755 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

