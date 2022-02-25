Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post $0.54 EPS

Brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $494.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.