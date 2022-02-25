Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will announce $420.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.21 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,384. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

