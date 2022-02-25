Brokerages Expect Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nova Measuring Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nova Measuring Instruments.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $76.76 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

