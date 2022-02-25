Brokerages Expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) will report ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QNRX shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.