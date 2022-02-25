Brokerages Expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) will report ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QNRX shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ QNRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $35.52.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.