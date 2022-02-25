Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $36,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,031 shares of company stock worth $729,104. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

