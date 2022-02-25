Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$8.15

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock remained flat at $C$5.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,933. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

