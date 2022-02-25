Brokerages Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT at $40.50

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. 69,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

