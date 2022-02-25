Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $136.67

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

