Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $190.54

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.32. 44,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.