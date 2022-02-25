Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $190.54

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.32. 44,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
