Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. Insmed has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Insmed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Insmed by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

