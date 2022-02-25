Brokerages Set Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target at $54.68

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Noah by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.35. Noah has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

