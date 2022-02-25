Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT at $39.63

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OGN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 98,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,206. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,149,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

