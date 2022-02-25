Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT at $225.67

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period.

ROLL traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.83. 737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,989. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.