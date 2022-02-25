Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $23.50

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 300,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

