Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $97.12

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 504,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.