Brokers Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.19.

TSE NA opened at C$100.83 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$79.64 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.96.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.70 per share, with a total value of C$483,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,454,105.60. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

