Brokers Set Expectations for Amryt Pharma plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

