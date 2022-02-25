Brokers Set Expectations for Amryt Pharma plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.