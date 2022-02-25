Brokers Set Expectations for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of DKILY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

