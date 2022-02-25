Brokers Set Expectations for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.