Brokers Set Expectations for GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GTY Technology in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GTY Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.30. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass bought 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

