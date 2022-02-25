Brokers Set Expectations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.47 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

