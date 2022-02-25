Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.
Several research firms have issued reports on AZTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. 329,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
