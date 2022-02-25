Bruce Thompson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Bruce Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($68,611.45).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,058 ($14.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £328.05 million and a P/E ratio of -17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a one year high of GBX 3,660 ($49.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,520.44.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently -0.64%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.66) to GBX 1,120 ($15.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Avon Rubber (Get Rating)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.