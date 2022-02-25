Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $751,941.96 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BC opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,588,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Brunswick by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

