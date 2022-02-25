BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Trading 5.5% Higher

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.14. Approximately 2,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 741,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,818,000 after purchasing an additional 452,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,179,000 after acquiring an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

