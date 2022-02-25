C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%.
Shares of CCCC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,437. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
