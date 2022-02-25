Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

