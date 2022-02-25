Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Position Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.