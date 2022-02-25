Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $110.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

