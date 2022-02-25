Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up to $76.57

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.57, but opened at $80.71. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $80.64, with a volume of 44,918 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.