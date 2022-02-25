California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ExlService worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

