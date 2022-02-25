California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Select Medical worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,618 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE SEM opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.