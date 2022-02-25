California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Commercial Metals worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 579,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 287,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE:CMC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

