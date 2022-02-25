California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.25 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Vonage worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 158,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Vonage by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,019,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after buying an additional 430,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Vonage stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -289.82, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,245,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,624. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

