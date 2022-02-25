California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of CWT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. 300,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

