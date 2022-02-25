California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,432,000 after buying an additional 625,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after buying an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after buying an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,629,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

